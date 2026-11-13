As the remaining autumn leaves fall from the trees, November is often the beginning of a brown and dreary season in Wisconsin. The shorter days become more apparent, cloud cover increases and a real chill begins to settle across the region. But the month can still bring pleasant, mild weather, perfect for outdoor activities without the annoyance of bugs.
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Amanda Latham is a climate outreach specialist with the state office. This is a product of the University of Wisconsin-Wisconsin State Climatology Office. Visit climatology.nelson.wisc.edu or contact stclim@aos.wisc.edu or by 608-263-2374 for more information.