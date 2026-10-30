Dan Kuebler is out on a hot August morning on what was once his farm. He grew fruits and vegetables on 30 acres near Ashland, Missouri, and for decades sold his produce at the Columbia Farmers Market in Columbia, Missouri.
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Jana Rose Schleis is with KBIA. This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri in partnership with Report for America, with major funding from the Walton Family Foundation.