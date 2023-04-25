MADISON, Wis. – We hear of folks who think food comes from a supermarket. We talk to people from the city who think grime and soil are the same thing. Some don’t know potatoes and carrots grow in soil. Others might be hard-pressed to name the animal that produces pork or beef or mutton. It didn’t happen overnight; it took a couple of generations away from the farm. But if folks don’t know where food comes from, the effort it takes to produce it and who produces it, how can they make wise decisions about what to eat? How can they appreciate agriculture?
Madison, Wisconsin’s capitol city, has a population of about a quarter-million people. Drive down East Washington Avenue, a major route into the city, and one sees construction left and right. New multistory buildings are going up to provide housing and space for retail stores and services people need. The construction extends from the state capitol in the center of town to the outskirts. On the drive one sees no sign of farms that were there generations ago. Not even a garden is seen – only flower beds here and there in front of the few remaining traditional houses.
But there are still farms and gardens in Madison. Turn off East Washington Avenue and in a few blocks one comes to International Drive. There sits the headquarters of Rooted, an organization committed to collaborations in food, land and learning.
On a sunny spring afternoon Sheena Tesch, deputy director of North Madison Programs, took a break to describe the organization.
“Rooted is involved in nearly everything related to urban agriculture in Madison,” Tesch said. “For more than 20 years we have leased a 5-acre urban farm (Troy Farm) on Madison’s north side. We have a (community-supported-agriculture program) and one of the largest community gardens in Madison. We’ve run a beginning-farmer training program to train people who are involved with our CSA to become organic vegetable farmers.
“This year we are pausing that program to expand our community-education opportunities through accessible community-wide workshops and educational opportunities at the farm. We have partners at Troy Farm including a culinary collective; food used in culinary demonstrations is grown at the farm. We have a farmer from Liberia who grows African and Jamaican specialty crops. We also partner with an organization that has a tiny-house community and supports entrepreneurial projects for people living in that community.”
Troy Farm also has an organic prairie and a community orchard.
Rooted also runs the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center with an urban farm, community gardens, a community market, a commercial kitchen, and space for classes, dinners, workshops and events. Rooted’s farms and gardens are destinations for school and family field trips. The organization has resources for educators and an AmeriCorps farm-to-school program.
“We get funding through grants at the city, county and federal level,” Tesch said. “The city of Madison and the Dane County Parks Department provide funding for projects. We have had support from large entities like CUNA Mutual. Several times each year we hold fundraising events. The community is very supportive of what we do.
“I’ve been with Rooted for three years. I graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in communications. I traveled around the country, bouncing a lot from farm to farm. I could find work on farms and often I lived on them; I fell in love with farming. I worked on an organic vegetable-seed farm in northern California where I learned how to grow and save vegetable seeds. Some friends and I later started our own farm in Vermont. I farmed there for four years but I missed Wisconsin. I moved back and worked on a CSA farm and then became the farm manager for Rooted’s Troy Farm.
“What drew me to farming was the literal connection to my food. It sounds simple, but the need to be connected to my food and the food of my community struck me when I experienced the cycle of ‘food to seed’ at the seed farm. I am in urban farming because the detachment from food and the food system needs to be addressed from within urban hubs.
“I love working at Rooted because it encompasses a life. The passion for food, gardening and growing can start young and stay with you for a lifetime. I primarily work with adult farmers in farm and healthy-food access. But we have an arm of our organization that starts with education of young children to instill love of agriculture, gardening and being connected with your food. We work with people ranging from youngsters to elders who will never let go of their love of agriculture. Rooted supports that passion no matter the age of the farmer.”
In Wisconsin’s capitol city an organization called Rooted is connecting folks to the land. People like Sheena Tesch are rekindling the love of agriculture, connection with food and the good work of growing it in a place where that love had gone dormant for many. Success of organizations like Rooted increase the level of respect, kinship and understanding between people in cities and farmers in the country. Better connections between people who eat food and people who grow food are good for everyone. All the folks at Rooted know food does not come from a supermarket.
Visit www.rootedwi.org for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.