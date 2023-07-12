Good soil-health practices such as cover cropping, reduced tillage and crop rotations are generally beneficial to farm resilience. But the empirical correlation between those practices and their specific impacts at the field level, especially on crop yields, hasn’t been quantified. So agricultural lenders and insurers who price risk don’t currently factor in incentives for risk reduction generated by improved soil-health management practices, stated the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research.
To create the rationale for offering financial incentives, such as better terms or better loan rates and insurance prices to producers adopting good soil health practices, the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research is awarding more than $715,000 through a Seeding Solutions grant to Land Core. The latter organization will create a model that can determine the risk-mitigation benefits and related cost savings associated with specific soil-health practices. Several family foundations are providing matching funds.
“We have discounts for being a good driver and a non-smoker because those behaviors are scientifically proven to mitigate health risks and save insurers money,” said Aria McLauchlan, co-founder and executive director of Land Core. “It’s commonplace across industries to incentivize the adoption of low-risk practices. Healthy soil should be no different.”
McLauchlan and a cross-disciplinary research team are examining and correlating more than 17 years of data on corn and soybean fields
• adoption of soil health-building practices, specifically cover cropping, no till/conservation tillage and crop rotations, via remote sensing
• estimated corn and soybean yields, via remote sensing and modeling
• key environmental variables using publicly-available climate, weather, soil and geological data
• county-level economic data such as input use and crop-insurance indemnities
The researchers will translate the data into a model capable of predicting the likelihood of reduced financial risk at field, farm, county and state levels for corn and soybeans.
“We need to quantify the resilience and economic benefits of applying soil-health practices to determine the unaccounted value they provide to financial systems and reward the farmers implementing them appropriately,” said Lawson Connor, an agricultural economist from the University of Arkansas involved in the research.
"Risk is a major factor in preventing farmers from adopting soil-health management practices," said LaKisha Odom, scientific program director, Soil Health, at the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research. “Crop insurance is a major opportunity for change, but insurers can’t provide an incentive or discount without reliable, research-based information. The data this project is generating has the potential to influence insurers to provide incentives to encourage practice adoption.”
Because tax dollars currently subsidize crop-insurance payouts, largely due to flood and drought, the research could give the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency a tool to reliably quantify field-level risk reduction, potentially saving significant taxpayer money, Odom said.
Land Core is partnering with Compeer Financial, an agricultural lender and insurer, to support the model’s development, including providing parameters for analysis and ensuring its usability. Through the partnership Compeer Financial has become the first major agricultural financial-services provider to approach risk assessment through the lens of soil-health, according to the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research.
Land Core also is co-developing and piloting with Compeer Financial and its Midwest farmer clients soil health-adoption incentives based on the research. Land Core is working with a growing network of regional farming partners to seek feedback on the piloted incentives and assess the impact of new program and product offerings in influencing adoption.
Visit foundationfar.org – search for “soil health” – and landcore.org and compeer.com for more information.