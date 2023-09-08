Processing investment increases
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing funding for meat and poultry processors to expand operations, transform the food-supply chain and create new and better markets for producers. The grants are intended to help independent businesses build and modernize processing facilities and equipment, adopt new technologies and train workers.
Eligible projects may receive grants from $250,000 to as much as $10 million. Successful applicants must be able to cover 70 percent of their total project cost.
Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time Nov. 22. Visit rd.usda.gov – search for “processing expansion” – for more information.
USDA funds conservation innovation
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available $65 million to further natural-resource conservation on private lands through the Conservation Innovation Grants program. Of the funding $25 million will be delivered through the Inflation Reduction Act, which has directed the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to prioritize Conservation Innovation Grant On-Farm Trials projects that use diet and feed management to reduce enteric-methane emissions from ruminants and other projects that have climate-mitigation benefits.
The Inflation Reduction Act provided an additional $19.5 billion for Natural Resources Conservation Service conservation programs.
Two separate Conservation Innovation Grant funding opportunities are available on grants.gov – Conservation Innovation Grant On-Farm Trials and Conservation Innovation Classic.
Applications are being accepted now through Oct. 30. Visit cig.sc.egov.usda.gov – search for "NRCS Conservation Innovation Grants” – for more information.