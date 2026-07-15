For dairy-farm families, the calendar is overflowing before the day begins. Cows need milking and calves need care. Crops need planting, fertilizing or harvesting. Equipment needs repair at inconvenient times, and family commitments compete for every remaining moment. It’s understandable why a town-board meeting, county-planning commission hearing or local committee appointment can feel like one more obligation in a life already stretched thin. Yet some of the most important decisions affecting the future of agriculture are made in those very rooms.
People are also reading…
Shelly Mayer is the executive director of Professional Dairy Producers. It’s been called the nation's largest dairy-producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences to help dairy producers succeed. Professional Dairy Producers also reaches outside the scope of dairy to strengthen ties with neighborhoods and communities, to work with and learn from one another, with the aim of securing a better tomorrow for one and all. Visit pdpw.org for more information.