May brings a profound rhythm of celebration. Across rural communities and small towns caps and gowns appear, cameras flash and families gather to witness far more than the awarding of a diploma. From high schools to technical colleges and universities, graduates cross the stage not merely as individuals but as the embodiment of a community that helped raise them.
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Shelly Mayer is the executive director of Professional Dairy Producers. It’s been called the nation's largest dairy-producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences to help dairy producers succeed. Professional Dairy Producers also reaches outside the scope of dairy to strengthen ties with neighborhoods and communities, to work with and learn from one another, with the aim of securing a better tomorrow for one and all. Visit pdpw.org for more information.