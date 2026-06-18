As the United States approaches its 250th year, we find ourselves standing not just at a milestone, but at a moment of reflection. A nation born from conviction, shaped by sacrifice, guided by principle, remains one of the most enduring examples of a democratic republic the world has ever known. It’s not because it’s flawless, but because it is resilient.
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Shelly Mayer is the executive director of Professional Dairy Producers. It’s been called the nation's largest dairy-producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences to help dairy producers succeed. Professional Dairy Producers also reaches outside the scope of dairy to strengthen ties with neighborhoods and communities, to work with and learn from one another, with the aim of securing a better tomorrow for one and all. Visit pdpw.org for more information.