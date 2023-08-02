Grain for grain, sun and rain,
Find my way in nature’s chain,
Till my body and my brain,
Tell the music of the land.
“The Garden Song” by Arlo Guthrie and Pete Seeger
I have a new garden tool. It’s not a chopping hoe or a graceful swan-neck hoe. It isn’t a broad fork either. Nor is it a four-prong flex-tine cultivator with a titanium handle. And no it’s not an application on my phone that will magically sow, hoe, water and harvest while I sit in the house watching reruns of Green Acres and Gunsmoke.
It’s a No. 6 round artist’s paintbrush. No I’m not talking about bringing my painting easel out to the garden to create impressionistic visions of Cherokee Purple Heirloom tomatoes or Picasso-like abstracts of curly endive growing beneath a canopy of Snow Crown-cauliflower plants. But come to think of it it’s not the worst idea and I have those plants right here before me in my assemblage of raised garden beds.
I use my newly re-purposed artist’s paintbrush to assist in the process of pollination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, pollination is not just fascinating natural history. It’s an essential ecological-survival function. Without pollinators the human race and all of earth’s terrestrial ecosystems would not survive. Of the 1,400 crop plants grown around the world – those that produce all our food and plant-based industrial products – almost 80 percent require pollination by animals.
Most have heard the phrase, “a watched kettle never boils.” I have a suggestion for a similarly themed phrase – “a watched cucumber flower is never pollinated.” That’s how I felt as this year’s gardening season progressed.
“Where are the bees?” I kept asking myself.
There were plants with only male flowers, and others with a few female flowers and no males yet. I began re-familiarizing myself with the process of pollination; something I hadn’t done since sitting slouched at a desk in Turner Hall at the South Quad of the University of Illinois-Agricultural Campus in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.
Pollination is an example of the subtle beauty of “scientific” design. In that design a kind of visual artistry permeates. There’s the grace of the slender filament that holds the anther. There’s the elegance of flower sepals and petals. There’s elements of dance in the transfer of pollen from one flower’s anther to another flower’s stigma – which enables fertilization. And when the dance ends, fruit and seeds develop.
That’s where my No. 6 artist brush comes into play. The process of dabbing it into a male flower stamen and extracting a brush tip of pollen grains is simple. The female flower, identifiable by a small vestigial fruit at its base, is then subject to the paintbrush. It only takes one pollen grain to contact the stigma to ensure pollination. And so I’ve added an artist brush to my garden tools. It fits easily behind my right ear just like a carpenter’s pencil.
It's not out of the question that there are less pollinators in my garden. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports that for the past 25 years many species of bees and pollinators have experienced large decreases in numbers. The primary threats to pollinators across North America are fewer places to feed and breed, imported species and disease, pesticides and climate change.
As summer progresses I’m seeing more pollinators and a more-even flowering pattern on my garden plants. I’ve also learned that gourds with their bright-white flowers are often pollinated at night by moths. But because hand pollination does ensure a greater percentage of developed fruit, I continue to do it. In the case of cucumbers, squash and gourds I can practically watch the fruit develop after pollination takes place. It’s become a pleasant obsession.
My pollination-reawakening this summer has been a good thing. Here’s to flowers of all kinds, from the white clover in my parched front lawn and the showy basswood flowers that fill the air with perfume, to the bright-yellow cucumber flowers climbing up my garden trellises. Next year I plan to have more flowers throughout my gardens to bring in pollinators. I also promise to fulfill my grandfather’s wish that he so often expressed to me in a little ditty he’d sing when I was a kid.
“Let the bumblebee be,” he’d sing in his baritone voice.
See you in a couple weeks, friend …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.