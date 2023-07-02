Ruth Anderson, a long-time leader of Willow Valley United Methodist Church in Ithaca, Wisconsin, was struck and killed about a year ago, in May 2022, by a car while crossing the road to the mailbox in front of her farm home.
In looking for a definition of what it means to be a Christian, I imagine we might find a picture of Ruth Anderson next to those of Mother Teresa, Florence Nightingale and a host of other servant saints in glory. Ruth of Willow Valley was a force of nature – all love. Although those closest to her might have reported occasional lapses, most of us just remember her constant smile, genial personality and never-ending acts of kindness.
I have known women and men like Ruth in every congregation I have served – saints who embodied the Gospel in a way that was transfiguring for all around them. They are the heart and soul of our churches. They are salt-of-the-earth folks who are models for the rest of us, the first responders of Christendom. The Roman Catholic writer Alexander Schmemann said they are those who always “have their faces turned toward the other person.”
Ruth was the daughter of Philip and Margaret Winslow, from whom she inherited a full measure of kindness and wisdom. Philip, the sage of Twin Bluffs, started me in a business venture in the early 1970s when I was student at Richland Campus. But despite his patient mentoring it was apparent after only a few months that I was an abject failure as an entrepreneur. He helped me pay off my debt and, with a hand on my shoulder, let me know I was still a success as a human being. I have never forgotten his kindness.
Ruth was the apple who didn’t fall far from the proverbial tree. She had that Winslow quality of natural goodness, combined with boundless energy. She was one of those “Renaissance” farm women who could do it all – milk a cow, wrangle a calf, drive the tractor pulling the bailer and cook dinner for the haying crew. In the evening there were committee meetings at the church, or cheering at high school ballgames and wrestling matches.
Ruth Anderson RN was quintessentially a caregiver. A nurse by profession for 47 years, she was a steady healing presence on the rescue squad and in the maternity ward. She helped in the birthing of hundreds of babies at the Richland Hospital. Kind was the word people used most often in describing Ruth as they talked about her in the long line at the visitation at Clary Funeral home and in the many tributes on their memorial page.
My brother-in-law, Rod Perry, wrote then to ask if we had heard about the accident. He said he came to know Ruth and her husband when he and Neal were both on Larry Wyman’s Sheriff’s Posse in 1963 or 1964.
“Two of the nicest people I ever met,” Rod wrote.
My wife, Jo, replied, “Ruth was so sweet to us while we lived at the farm after our retirement in 2014 and in the apartment in Richland Center the past four years. She was always bringing us whatever she could think of that John could eat. She was one of the saints of Willow Valley church.”
Ruth’s nephew, Marty Richards, tells about Ruth’s famous banana bread. Every visitor to Willow Valley Church received a warm loaf.
Marty said, “This banana bread was the point of debate between our daughters when they would return as visitors. ‘I should qualify as a visitor and get banana bread from Aunt Ruth now right?!’ was a common question when they would be headed to church.”
Robin Borski-Ziemke said, “That bread was looked forward to by so many. It was kind of a joke that even members who hadn’t come to church for a while would get some!”
In those long years when I was too sick to go to church, Ruth brought the church to me as she did for so many. There were letters, phone calls, and visits and always a little gift – a newspaper clipping, a book, flowers from her garden or something to eat. When I was finally well enough to return to worship, Ruth was in her usual place at the greeting station. She gave me one of her penetrating smiles and a big hug. After the service she slipped a warm loaf of banana bread into my hands.
I think of Ruth and smile every time I smell the heavenly aroma of banana bread. I can still hear her sweet, raspy voice saying, “Love, Love, Love!”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.