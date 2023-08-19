Related to this story

Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

CAMP COCHRANE, Wis. – When JB Bremer sees a need in his community, he tries his best to fill it. Having spent his life driving past the lonely…

From the Back Paddock

The varied skies of August are etched upon my mind. I can daydream of them even during a bleak January afternoon. It seems it’s been so since …

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Some of us were standing around a few weeks ago after my presentation on Visions and Angels at Pleasant Ridge Church in Richland County, Wisco…

Market saves community strength

HURLEY, Wis. – Some folks stare disaster in the face and give up. Others meet the challenge. Some of those people with grit and gumption leave…