There has been some sort of vegetable garden on our farm for almost 100 years, dating back to my great-grandparents. I’ve been told that my great-grandmother Hilda Hardie was fond of saying that digging in the dirt was a great way to relieve stress. With all the food she grew, my great-grandfather may have been a handful. All her garden produce was canned because freezing was not an option until the late 1940s, when the farm was finally electrified.
Her daughter Sara Clair also raised food; she was once a partner in a short-lived business with my parents. One summer in the early 1970s they decided to till a former cow yard and raise cucumbers to sell for pickling.
I doubt there was a business plan. From a production standpoint, the concept worked; cucumbers thrived in the rich soil. But there was a labor shortage because Dad was too busy farming to help. The task of picking cucumbers fell to my mother and Aunt Sara – with us boys pitching in.
When growing pickling cucumbers, bigger is not better; smaller cucumbers fetch the best prices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture grading system for cucumbers that’s been in place since 1936 spells it out with three grades. No. 1s must be less than 3.5 inches long and 1.25 inches in diameter; No. 2s not longer than 5.5 inches or 1 and seven-eighths inches in diameter. No. 3s are less than 6 inches and less than 2.25 inches in diameter.
There is a fourth grade and that’s where most of our cucumbers landed – culls.
“Culls consist of cucumbers which do not meet the requirements of the foregoing grades,” the USDA standards state.
I don’t remember how much the cucumbers brought in, but driving oversized fruits 27 miles to the buyer in Independence, Wisconsin, was not repeated the next year.
The year of the cucumber patch was on my mind recently as I was picking the fruits of our garden. The row is best picked twice because cucumbers have an uncanny ability to camouflage themselves amidst vines and leaves. Turn over another leaf or look from a different direction, and there will be three or four of them that were missed.
And those hidden cukes in a couple of days will turn into what the USDA defines as overgrown.
“Overgrown means that the cucumber has developed beyond the best stage for slicing,” the USDA states. “Overgrown cucumbers are generally large and dull in color. The objectionable specimens may have tough and fibrous seeds and flesh, and may be unpalatable in flavor.”
I feed overgrown cukes to our livestock or chickens, or throw them into the weeds. But I’ve certainly seen plenty in the grocery store that fall into that category.
Like other homegrown produce, the flavor of a fresh cucumber is why we grow them. While we’ve made our share of canned pickles, we now prefer the fresher refrigerator style. I also enjoy cucumbers with just a dash of salt or in summer salads.
In 2022 our cucumbers didn’t grow so we planted extra this year just to be safe. Of course almost all the extras came up so we have way more than we could possibly use. I can hardly wait for the zucchini to start.
Based on my successful track record in farming – like those lucrative wool checks that contained lots of zeros and no other digits – perhaps I should return to the cucumber business.
Then again, that’s probably a pickled idea.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.