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The Jefferson County Fair in southern Wisconsin wrapped up this past weekend. It was Americana at its finest – livestock barns, a truck pull, …
Savoring a summer morning
Visiting an American-chestnut tree can still be a celebration even though it’s not what it would have been 125 years ago. After reading the Am…
Summary
Our country’s agricultural history is a melting pot of immigrants who came in waves to start farms. But it has been home to farmers for more t…
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