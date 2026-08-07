The 2026 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days event at Stratford, Wisconsin, is now in the rearview mirror. Working on future years, show organizers are widening a search for host farms for 2027 and beyond – in an attempt to keep the 72-year tradition alive.
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Jim Massey writes from Barneveld, Wisconsin, where he grew up on a family dairy and hog farm. He represents the third generation to live on the family farm. Before returning to live on the farm in 2003, he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.