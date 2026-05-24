The Rev. John Sumwalt will be the guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. June 7 for a memorial service at the Scandinavian Prairie Church, 14748 110th St., Bloomer, Wisconsin. His theme will be “Angels in the World Today.” The memorial service will include a tent on the north end of the church that will be equipped with speakers for those who prefer to sit outside. Following the service there will be a picnic-style charcoal chicken dinner on the cemetery grounds. The public is invited.
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