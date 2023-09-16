Hello friends,
I had my last final of my senior year May 18 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. I headed home to say goodbye to my family and by the morning of May 19, I was headed to Whiteriver, Arizona. I had no clue what to expect out of my new job or the area I would be living in for the next three months. The only thing I did know was that I would be trading the comfort of my bedroom and mattress for a tent and a few sleeping pads until I returned to Wisconsin.
Whiteriver is located on the Fort Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona, which borders the White Mountains. I spent my summer living at the end of a 6-mile hilly and curvy dead-end road that went down into a beautiful canyon; it led to our office building and the Alchesay National Fish Hatchery. We were gifted with free rent, a semi-flat yard to put our tents, and an old house in which we could use all the facilities but not sleep in.
Sleeping in a tent for three months made for quite the experience as one could imagine but I was happy to realize I didn’t really seem to mind it at all. I did start to become a little spooked though when one morning one of my tent neighbors woke to a small black bear trying to climb into his tent less than 100 yards from me.
The Apache Trout Crew was comprised of nine U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employees, and eight Arizona Conservation Corps members. The Fish and Wildlife employees were similar to me in that they had a background in natural resources and had moved to Whiteriver for the job; I lived with them. The Arizona Conservation Corps members were locals to the area; most were members of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.
To begin the season we visited two streams to collect samples of environmental deoxyribonucleic acid – e.DNA. The e.DNA is a new development in biology where one can determine what species of fish are present in a stream, by analyzing in a lab the DNA in the water. That helped give us an idea where Apache, brook and brown trout were or weren’t located. And that in turn helped our bosses decide which areas to send the crew to so our work would have the most impact.
People are also reading…
Once we finished with the e.DNA we spent most of our summer performing non-native removals in our target streams. To perform non-native removals we would block off a 100-meter section of stream using two nets. Then we’d walk through the stream with one person electrofishing, one or two netters, and one person walking behind with a bucket. To catch fish we would use a backpack electrofisher, which sends an electrical current through the water that fish are attracted to and will swim toward. They’re then shocked, which makes them easier to net. The process is safe for the fish; they recover quickly afterward. Many fish can even resist the shock enough to swim away – and they’re more difficult to net than one would think.
The person with the bucket walked behind to hold on to any Apache trout. We wanted to keep them until we finished the pass so they could be measured. The process was repeated two more times and then we would move upstream to our next site. The surveys provided our biologists with a good idea of the number of fish as well as the species and size of fish in that section of stream. The surveys meant we were out hiking and in the streams handling fish almost all day every day, which is exactly why I took the job.
I could write a whole story just about the hikes out to our sites. Our sites ranged from 7,000 to 10,500 feet in elevation. All the land we worked on was Apache-trout-recovery habitat, meaning no one could be out there except us. That made every day a true wilderness experience. We’d hike anywhere from 0.5 to 2.5 miles, with steep elevation changes, no trail, tons of downed trees and 15 to 40 pounds of gear on our backs. And that was just to go to and from work sites. The job was a physical test every day, and I was very happy that my knee withstood the entirety of the summer.
Perhaps my favorite part of living in Arizona was being surrounded by Apache culture. Apache tribes were the last to secede to the United States and their culture is still very strong amongst them. I was fortunate enough to be invited to a Sunrise Dance, a four-day gathering to recognize and celebrate a girl’s transition into becoming a woman. Apache people have had Sunrise Dances for hundreds of years all across those lands. It was very moving to be able to witness people who were so engrained in their culture and cared so much for one another.
It would be impossible to condense the whole summer into this column, but hopefully this gave a little insight into what my experience in Arizona was like.
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Selina Walters is the daughter of Mark Walters, who lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.