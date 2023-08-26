Hello friends,
This week’s column includes a lot of what I might call plans that simply do not work out. Read on and I think you will understand.
Monday, Aug. 14
High 72, low 50
My original plan for this past week was to camp along the Mississippi River near Lansing, Iowa, with my pups. I planned to fish for bluegill and perch out of my 18.6 War Eagle. I was going to leave Friday and come home Sunday. But Thursday night my good buddy Gregg Soley called me to say he had a wagon of hay for me. In other words, I had 120 bales of hay to load into my truck and trailer. That would be two trips and I needed to do it the next day because Gregg needed the hay wagon. That delayed my fishing trip until Saturday and I was okay with that.
I had just backed into my shed with the last load of hay when Sophie Chiaro pulled into my driveway; she asked if she could spend the weekend. Sophie, 17, is Michelle Chiaro’s daughter. Michelle was my life partner who passed away this past June. Sophie and her sister, Kailey, and brother, Johnny, have been through hell since their ma passed. But now their lives are about to improve; they are moving to California to live with their aunt and uncle. Without hesitation I said yes to a girl who I consider my daughter – and thus my fishing trip was delayed until Sunday.
I was driving to Lansing, passing through Stoddard, Wisconsin, when I decided to fish at Stoddard. I had never open-water-fished that area. The last time I ice-fished there, I and two friends rescued a man who fell through the ice – three times.
Though I gave open-fishing my best shot for six hours, I had no luck. So I decided to trailer my boat and drive to Lansing. I was about to launch my boat there when I saw something leaking out of my truck; it looked to be anti-freeze from the 2-inch hose going into the radiator. It was Sunday so I made the decision to drive to La Crosse, Wisconsin, to get a new hose. I figured all I needed to do was watch my temperature gauge because I had plenty of water and anti-freeze along.
But 4 miles from La Crosse my truck lost power and would only go 20 miles per hour at best. I knew I was in trouble but I made it to a parts dealer. There upon closer examination I saw the leak was my transmission-coolant line, which is close to the hose I thought was leaking.
I put 3 quarts of transmission fluid into the Chevy Hotel along with a bottle of “stop leak.” I purchased extra fluid and headed home.
I knew as soon as I left the parking lot I was doomed – because my truck would only go 15 mph. I made it to the Walmart in Onalaska, Wisconsin. There I went inside and asked the mechanic in the auto shop where he thought I could have it looked at the following morning. I was given the name of a business and for the first time in my life made a plan to sleep in a Walmart parking lot. Folks let me tell you, Walmart parking lots – at least that one – comes to life about 10 p.m. with travelers pulling into sleep as well as high school kids and homeless people. I laid with a hammer in my lap; I didn’t sleep.
The following morning I unhooked the War Eagle and attempted to drive to the auto-repair shop, which required interstate driving at a max of 20 mph. At the shop I paid $90 to be told my tranny was shot – and that shop doesn’t do transmission repairs.
I have a good friend in La Crosse named Mike Brown. Mike is one of the vice-presidents of Kids and Mentors Outdoors. I’m the president; we have done excellent work together for at least 10 years.
Mike helped me take my truck to a shop and lent me his truck. I had a difficult decision to make, whether to put $4,000 into the Chevy Hotel. I can’t buy a truck of its year or make a payment on a truck, so I went with the rebuilt-tranny idea.
None of it was fun and it really was a crazy 36 hours. But we all have stress come in a lifetime and I am well aware of that.
Sunset
