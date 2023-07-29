Terry Woster Columnist Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I never heard anyone call it “staying hydrated,’’ but when I was growing up, every person in the farming community knew the value of drinking water.

I thought of that the other morning when I saw a young guy running along a city street on what would turn out to be a warm, humid summer day. I would have said he was jogging, but that implies a relaxed pace. This guy was burning up the asphalt.

He wore shorts, a sleeveless shirt and a pair of running shoes that displayed most of the colors of the rainbow. He had those music things in his ears, and in one hand he had a new-age water bottle half the size of Rhode Island. He lifted his other hand to wave as I drove past. He looked like he could run at that pace all the way across a couple of townships if the mood struck him.

My first thought was, “Man, I wish someone had told me to carry a water bottle when I was young and running track and cross country.’’ In my day, if a kid got thirsty or cotton-mouthed, as one coach called it, it meant he was out of shape, not that he needed water. How odd was that?

My second thought was, “This runner has nothing on the folks in our old neighborhood. We all carried water to the field.’’

I had to admit to myself that we didn’t carry water in the kind of container the runner I met was holding. The bottle in his hand looked like a simple plastic container. I figured, though, it was probably made of some special synthetic material developed originally for the astronauts in Project Apollo, the 1960s NASA program to land an American on the moon. I mean, a plain old plastic bottle wouldn’t do for a runner wearing shoes that looked like they got into an Easter-egg coloring contest by mistake, would it?

You might say I came of age on the farm during the period when humans were experimenting with the best ways to carry water. It required a container that held enough to last a full work day, strong enough to withstand an accidental drop in a hay field and easy enough to be handled with one hand, if necessary.

The first water jugs I recall were some sort of canvas or burlap bags. They had a cork in the spout and a leather carrying strap. The strap allowed the bag to be hung over the front of a vehicle’s radiator during travel. The idea, I guess, was that evaporation would keep the water cool. I always thought it felt like warm water from a stock pond. Tasted like that, too. But as my dad reminded me now and then, “It’s wet.’’

Later, we made our own water containers from glass gallon jugs wrapped in burlap held in place with baling wire. Wet the burlap and, again, evaporation takes over. Had to be careful not to drop those things. I didn’t think the water was particularly cool, but it did taste better than the stuff from the bags.

When I was a kid, I saw high-school guys take one of those glass jugs – without the wrapping – into the local tavern and come out with a gallon of tap beer. By the time I was old enough to drink, that was no longer a thing. Probably just as well.

I remember in high school when I got to take a store-bought thermos jug to the field. It was a round, squat thing with a wide lid on top and a small spigot near the base. I believe it had a glass lining and an exterior of some sort of red plastic. It actually did keep water cool, if a guy remembered to stash it in some weeds along the fence line or hide it behind a pickup wheel out of direct sunlight. The spigot was for dainty folks. Working people just unscrewed the big lid and tipped the whole jug toward their mouth.

My mom took to freezing water in empty orange juice containers. Those chunks of ice fit nicely inside and didn’t melt for hours. That was about as close to heaven as a kid can get.

None of the water carriers I described would have been cool to be seen with on a morning run, of course. All they were good for was to carry a full gallon of hydration to get a kid through a day in the field.