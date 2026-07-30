Although I grew up on a farm eight miles from the nearest town, I never experienced the wonders of attending a country school.
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Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.
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Although I grew up on a farm eight miles from the nearest town, I never experienced the wonders of attending a country school.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.
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