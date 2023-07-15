Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The summer has been a bit of a blur. I keep wondering when life will slow down, and I keep hoping “blur” isn’t normal.

The bright spot around Dad’s funeral late last month was the influx of friends and relatives from near and far. Their supportive presence brought comfort and some much-needed laughter.

I’m writing this while fireworks are sounding outdoors; we spent a quiet Fourth catching up on odd jobs at home. In the evening we were fortunate to watch surrounding neighborhood light shows from the comfort of our deck.

Those of you who are gardeners would laugh at my attempts at deck gardening. I’ve been harvesting chard and leaf lettuce from pots on the deck since spring. There are half a dozen pots of herbs or flowers, and I experimented with a couple of summer squash plants in pots on the deck stairs.

In the back yard, we have three tomato plants in plastic pots with the bottoms cut out, sitting next to the chain-link fence for support. It’s all I have time for at this stage of life.

Our yard has one thing or another flowering all summer long, and last year I did an internet search to find out whether daylilies can be used as cut flowers. Indeed, they can; though short-lived, they add a cheery touch to the kitchen table. See details with the photo.

Speaking of cheer: It makes my day when readers send emails. Thank you! Read on for recent notes.

It’s a small world

Pam Raeder of Watertown, South Dakota, took a personal interest in Kirk’s tale of our emergency landing at Freeport, Illinois.

A day that was anything but normal "My plane is loaded for bear when it comes to instrument flight. It’s a safe plane. It’s a well-maintained plane. I say all this to give you a heads up and warn you that what happened on our flight home was not normal."

“I grew up in the area and for many years went to a camp not far from the airport,” Raeder wrote. “A claim to fame during my childhood was that my parents were there to greet Liberace when he played several concerts at our Masonic Temple.

“Your husband, Kirk, made the community and people seem to come alive. I have many relatives in the area …. My friends in Freeport even know some of the people in photos you took.”

Now for the rest of the story "We couldn’t believe our good fortune in landing at Freeport and meeting such nice, generous people."

Raeder studied at South Dakota State University after attending a small college in Freeport, married a Webster (South Dakota) native and “after living in Texas and Minnesota we are now in Watertown,” she wrote. “Thank you for sharing your experience with Albertus Field and Freeport. So thankful it turned out the way it did.”

Laundry sheets

Bev Rutter of Spencer, Iowa, took note when I mentioned that I order powdered laundry detergent online so I can avoid buying liquid or pod detergent in plastic bottles and tubs.

“For a couple of years now, I have been using laundry sheets –dehydrated soap that comes 200 in a small cardboard box. They do a very good job and are earth friendly. They are scored so you are able to tear them in half for a smaller load.”

Bev orders hers online, “but you may be able to find them locally in a larger city,” she said.

I plan to try them myself. You can find reviews and merchants by doing an online search for “laundry detergent sheets.”

A toast – to toast

Tonna Parsons of Webb, Iowa, responded to the tale about the Evenson Toast Gene. Her family all loves the crust and figured out a way to get six to 10 crusts from a loaf: by slicing off the sides as well as the ends.

With the remainder, “we had “crust-less” bread to finish eating the loaf – decades before it became a supermarket item!” she commented.

Tonna also remarked on the photo showing two slices of toast, one spread with peanut butter and jelly, and the other with mashed avocado. “I was always, always told to spread to the edge, literally – then the crust would not be left on the plate,” she wrote.

We didn’t have finicky eaters who left their crusts, but I’ve seen children and adults do that over the years, so Tonna’s advice sounds good to me.

Another reader shared that “We love fresh strawberries sliced on toast spread with strawberry cream cheese. Sprinkle a little sugar over it all. It is the best.”

Excuse me for a while. I suddenly have an appointment with the toaster.