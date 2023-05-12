Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As editor Janelle would tell you, given the opportunity, “Jim always has his column on my desk with time to spare” and if two weeks in advance means “time to spare,” I would agree.

That may sound noble to many readers, but there is an “old cattle buyer” practicality involved and that is the simple fact that it takes me a full two weeks to complete one column. Compared to brother, Terry, whose column appears in the Neighbor, or brother, Kevin, both, of whom, for years and years, were reporters and columnists for several publications in the state, the oldest of Hank and Marie’s crew is not a journalist. Kevin, by the way, is now a regular contributor to South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

I have always marveled at the reporters, who, in addition to covering stories for a daily publication, were also expected to produce a column each week. Terry and Kevin did that for much of their professional careers, and for the life of me I have no idea how.

I bring up how far in advance is my literary effort for the Neighbor as an attempt to explain why, especially in a year such as this, my column never seems to be in tune with the very noticeable changes in weather. The Easter celebration was a prime example. Penny and I ran to the Cities for the weekend and the change in snow cover over 48 hours was truly something to behold. The following week, the weather folks had gone from 25 degrees to 88 degrees, although the wind failed to go down, which has been a 2023 trademark!

Perhaps if I were to write about politics, which at least 523 people across the country do, deciding upon a topic for each column would be no problem. Conditions and situations change daily, especially the past several years, which provides those in the profession lots of fodder for discussion. I might add, if you enjoy negativity you should enjoy, ah, Jim, shut up!

Not only has the journalistic tone of a political discussion changed a bunch, so too, have the methods of delivery. Our little state for example, now has several publications available online, on newsstands located in a restaurant or pharmacy in our city or the daily paper will still be delivered to your doorstep, most of the time, should that be the desire of the reader.

Penny has been reading our local daily paper on her iPad at the breakfast table for several years. In the spirit of honesty, a part of that method was dictated by the cost, limited content, and the uncertainty of the arrival time. I just started doing the same on my computer a few months ago, following the cancellation of a newspaper which has been a part of my life since I was a youngster.

The Sunday Argus was available in several locations in Chamberlain when I was a kid, and even though big stacks were delivered in the early hours each Sunday morning it was not uncommon for those paper piles to be gone before noon. Much like the women on our telephone party line passing along a recipe from the WNAX Neighbor Lady to a sister or neighbor who happened to miss that day’s very popular morning show, the Sunday Argus was also shared by two or three neighbors or family members.

Those who are regular readers of the Sunday New York Times talk about making it their two- hour period of relaxation and enjoyment. The same could be said about the Argus Leader of old and, I’m certain, other dailies in our state. As I said, the times they have and are changing. Not just in journalism but for most any other segment of society.

Next weekend is one of the biggies each year, as we celebrate those special people whom we refer to as Mom or Mother. It is the weekend when restaurants and flower shops will do a bang up business and Mom’s kids will do their best to “go home” for the weekend, including our Minneapolis daughter.

Mother Marie has been gone for years now, and yet there is never a gathering of her family, including her grandkids, when one, two or three “Grandma” stories are not a part of the various conversations.

You may remember that Mother spent her last four years in a senior living facility in Sioux Falls. She adjusted quite well, which Mother was good at, but as she often said, “It’s not home, but I guess it’s not bad.” She told me one time that the thing most unsettling was the fact that, “Nobody knows who I am.” When I replied that everyone knew her and liked her, she continued with, “Yes, I know that. But they know nothing about the ice cream cones at the little store in Lyman, the pump organ in St. Mary’s at Reliance, the piano I played for the Kiwanis Club in Chamberlain, and for sure nothing about my parents or siblings. I guess they have their own memories, and that’s probably good.”

That was the essence of mother Marie. “It’s not bad and that’s probably good.” Lord, we miss that lady. You will too when your mom or grandma is gone. Make certain they know that while they are here.

From all of us at the Tri-State Neighbor, all of you moms and grandmas, have a wonderful Mother’s Day.