I seem to have inherited a very distinct quality from my mother: the ability to worry over anything and everything.

I used to think my mom was kind of silly in this regard. In my 20s when I made a trip to the Bay Area to visit my cousin who was going to school there, Mom was concerned that I’d land at the Oakland airport after dark. It was as if the city would be in black out and my cousin and I would be forever lost to each other. Oh, mom.

In my teen years she confided to my older sister that I was spending a lot of time in my bedroom listening to music. My sister reminded her that it’s pretty typical teen behavior.

To this day, Mom insists I call her when I arrive safely home after a visit to my childhood home.

Now I have the same request when she makes that trip on Interstate 29 between her home and mine.

It turns out that, much like my mom, if there’s something to fret over - I’m on it.

It’s nothing new, true. Every teen obsesses over history tests and embarrassing blemishes. College kids will stress over term papers and scrounging up gas money. The next decades bring job searches, health plans, vehicle hunting, home loans and marriage.

I thought I was a pretty good worrier. Then I had kids. Never have I had worries consume my days and nights like I do now that I have three humans in my care.

I didn’t have gray hair until the baby came along about this time last year. Now I’ve earned my stripes as a mother of three, constantly worried with the gray hairs to prove it.

I worry about the youngest who recently turned 1.

Is it just a stuffy nose, or should I make an appointment with the doctor?

Shouldn’t she be walking by now? Should she have more words like her sister did?

Will this diaper rash ever go away?

Will she ever sleep through the night? Please?

I worry about the middle kid who is 5.

Am I letting her have too much sugar? Too much screen time?

Shouldn’t she be nicer to her little sister - and argue less with the bigger one?

Is she ready for school? Should we work harder on writing and reading or will it sour her on learning?

Will she really be warm enough when she insists she wear her swimsuit and flip flops on a blustery spring day?

I worry about my teenage stepdaughter.

Is she really old enough for a driver’s permit?

Am I giving her enough support and encouragement to counteract any evil middle school drama?

Did I just fall for another TikTok prank?

All these worries and plenty more popped up in just the last week.

I have a feeling the worries won’t go away as these girls grow up. They’ll just change as they pass through the stages of childhood and become adults with families of their own. We can only hope that we’ve given them the right lessons and the tools they need to make smart choices. We can encourage them to gather the strength to get through tough situations.

On the flip side, though, it’s kind of a nice feeling to have someone so concerned over your wellbeing. To a teenager it may seem kind of annoying. But to an adult, it’s a comfort to know someone cares.

I’m so grateful for my mom and her caring ways, even if she sometimes worries without good reason.

To all of the mothers and worriers out there - no matter how young or old your kids are and how many gray hairs they’ve given you - happy Mother’s Day from all of us at the Tri-State Neighbor!