My understanding is that when she was very young she spent time in a Vietnamese refugee camp. Food was sparse, and when a member of the family was able to scrounge a duck egg it was a banner day. Broken over a bowl of rice, it was a meal for the family and meant another day of safety. Those times are a long way in her rear view mirror. Her family now is healthy, prosperous, and safe, but the taste of a duck egg still reminds her of those more challenging times when one duck egg meant so much more than just a meal.
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Brent Olson farmed in Big Stone County, Minnesota for 30 years. He once harvested 235 acres of soybeans in 17 1/2 hours. It snowed that night and he had three cups of coffee the next morning before he put on his shoes. Read more at www.independentlyspeaking.com.