The Agri-Business Committee of the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Dakotafest Women’s Brunch and Vendor Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Highland Conference Center in Mitchell. The event has been held annually during Dakotafest for over 20 years, said Johanna Allen, Mitchell Convention and Visitor’s Bureau marketing lead.

This year’s theme is “Hands in Harvest: Celebrating the Stories of Women in Agriculture” and will feature keynote speaker, Abby Bischoff, executive director of Stockyards Ag Experience in Sioux Falls.

“As somebody that talks to consumers on a regular basis, I’m really looking forward to sharing what I’ve learned over the past four years about how we can share our story,” Bischoff said.

Returning this year, the vendor fair will host a variety of local organizations and artisans, including Thirty-One Gifts, Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Color Street, All Decked Out, Edgewood Senior Living, Stems Flower Farm, Norwex Cleaning, and Delmont, South Dakota based Made by Black Ink Farms.

The vendor fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the brunch will run from 10 a.m. to noon with Bischoff’s keynote address taking place during the brunch hour.

Tickets are $20 and must be purchased ahead of time, though can be picked up at the door, Allen said.

To purchase tickets, call the Mitchell CVB office at 605-996-5567 or stop in at the office at 601 N Main St, Mitchell.

The event is sponsored by IDEAg Group-Dakotafest and The Title Company.