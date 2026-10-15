These past couple weeks have been busy on the farm. We officially started harvesting Wednesday, Oct. 7, which is later than normal. We have been in the field ever since to catch up.
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Kylie Mockler is a student at South Dakota State University where she studies ag leadership and ag communications while being involved Little International and as an ambassador for the College of Agriculture, among other groups. She reports from her family farm near Centerville, South Dakota, where extended family works together to raise corn, soybeans, alfalfa cattle and sheep.