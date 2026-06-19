The recent confirmation of New World screwworm in Texas has prompted increased attention across the livestock industry, but South Dakota producers should view the situation as a reason for awareness rather than alarm.
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Taylor Tennant is from Gettysburg, South Dakota, and studied agricultural communications and journalism at South Dakota State University. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family and spoiling her four cats. She can be reached at Taylor.Tennant@jacks.sdstate.edu.