From steers to baking and everything in between, Jack and Ryan Berends, of rural Everly, Iowa, will be busy at the 2023 Clay County Fair, which runs Sept. 9-17 in Spencer, Iowa.
Both brothers agreed that exhibiting at the fair is “fun” and they like to showcase what they do on the farm to their friends. Ryan, 14, said that an added benefit is that he gets to skip school during fair week.
Jack, 16, will be in his sixth year of exhibiting at the fair while Ryan will be on year four. Both plan to exhibit lead steers weighing roughly 1,300 pounds as members of the Clay County Countrymen 4-H Club.
“We have to check them twice a day, break to lead, comb, wash and tie out,” Jack said.
The Berends brothers are the sons of Jon and Nicole Berends. They have one sister, Haley, 19, who attends South Dakota State University in Brookings majoring in agronomy and precision ag.
It’s a sort of family tradition to participate in the scramble calf program at the Clay County Fair.
“Our grandpa, Jeff Pearson, is a big advocate of this program, so he donates a calf to each of us,” Ryan said. “In fact all of his five grandchildren each get one.”
They aim to show them once before the fair, usually at the Everly Show.
In the junior feeder area, each will exhibit a pen of three market steers.
“We try to keep them uniform in size and we have had pretty good success,” Jack said. “Grandpa Jeff likes this project too so he assists us in picking the three.”
They don’t stop with cattle. The two plan on exhibiting three or four market swine and chickens.
The layer chicken and broilers to be exhibited arrived in April. The chickens come from Hy-Line, which donates all the birds for this class from all the same hatch as a way to level the playing field.
“It boils down to how a person prepares for the show and how they have taken care of the animal,” Ryan said.
The broilers arrive the first of August and get big in a hurry.
“Towards the end, they go through a bag of feed a day,” Ryan said.
The family pet, Zeke, a large yellow lab, has been shown at the fair before in the agility, obedience and showman classes, winning “everything” in 2019 and 2020. It is likely that Zeke will get to visit the fair again this year.
On the static side of exhibits, Jack and Ryan have crafted such items as a fishing pole holder out of pvc pipe, a dump trailer for behind he golf cart, a giant Jenga game, handmade glass art and even an airplane and bulldozer made from the junk in the bucket of junk contest.
This year the two hope to do a welding project that has a practical use around the farm.
“The bottom of the gates get rusty. They are in need of repair,” Jack said. “We can buy new gates or replace the bottom six inches or so.”
Every year the two pit brother against brother in the tall corn contest. A local seed company provides a bag of seed corn to be planted in a bucket.
“We plant it, we water it and let it grow. Then we haul the bucket to the fair,” Ryan said.
After all the animals and static exhibits are ready, the two schedule a baking session with their great-grandma, Emma Pearson, 93. She assists them in baking cookies, brownies, and more for an entry in the baking division.
Both boys are attending Spencer High School this fall, Jack as a junior and Ryan as a freshman. Both enjoy fishing and hunting when they have the time and like to hang out with friends at Lake Okoboji.
Jack will be busy with football, basketball, track, baseball and FFA. Ryan will be in basketball, football and track. Both enjoy helping their dad and grandpa on the farm, spraying fence lines, working in the hog house, picking rock, mowing or “whatever needs to be done.”
While Jack is undecided about his future plans after high school, Ryan has interest in becoming a diesel mechanic.
When at the fair both love Tom Thumb donuts and Spudnutz and eating at the Chop Shop and the Branding Iron. Ryan’s food list also includes nitro ice cream and a strawberry/banana smoothie.
Mom Nicole, a six-year leader of the Clay County Countrymen 4-H Club, steers the 30 to 35 members of the club to a wide variety of community service for the city of Everly.
“They need us for the Easter Egg Hunt, a food drive in the fall for the food pantry, organizing kid’s game and the parade in Everly, May baskets to the elderly and adopting a family at Christmas,” she said.