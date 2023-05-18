Greetings from western Minnesota. Planting began for most area farmers around May 1. We started May 3 with alfalfa and oats, followed by corn on May 4.
Soil was cool but starting to work up decently.
We received enough light moisture to keep us out of the field on May 6, which worked in our favor so we could attend prom and graduation ceremonies at South Dakota State University for our two oldest daughters.
People are also reading…
The soil warmed up nicely and we resumed planting May 8 and had a good week with lots of help from the kids, as SDSU students completed classes and returned home. Our three kids at home help after school and on weekends as well.
We started soybeans on May 11. Fields are working up very nicely and we’re mostly going straight through. A total 0.8 of an inch of rain halted planting on May 13. Corn planting is 85% complete for us, but others have finished corn and have a good start on beans.
Calving is going very well, and we’re 90% complete. We plan to work cow-calf pairs in the next few weeks as time allows and send them to pasture.
There are always rocks to pick and trees to trim around field edges. We continue to clean up storm damage from last year’s May 12 derecho. Hundreds of trees went down in our area, along with several buildings and grain bins. Our local elevators are well on the way to rebuilding their storage facilities.
Cool season grasses and alfalfa are starting to take off following the warmer temperatures and recent rains. High school graduation for our second daughter, Katelyn, is Memorial Day weekend. We plan to have a celebration here with family and friends and take in the local Memorial Day services on Monday.
Scott Wittnebel farms with his brother Bart. Their kids make of an able crew of helpers raising corn, soybeans, hay and small grains and a cow-calf herd in western Minnesota’s Lac Qui Parle County.