University Minnesota Extension has conducted a small grains pest and disease survey for more than a decade, and researchers are looking for fields in western Minnesota to participate this year.
The survey is part of a wider small grains and wheat integrated pest management survey in collaboration with North Dakota State University. Funded by the Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council and check-off dollars, it’s meant to inform producers and the research community of the presence of disease and pest problems, which is a first step to effective and timely management.
Rather than relying on random fields to sample for insects and diseases, researchers plan to visit only small grains fields that farmers have volunteered and given written permission to scout. If you would like to volunteer a field, visit: https://z.umn.edu/wheatipm2023.
The form will ask for your name, the latitude and longitude of the field in decimal degrees, the previous crop in that particular field, and asks whether you agree to grant the University of Minnesota Extension permission to enter the field.
The university typically has three scouts scouting fields weekly centered around Crookston, Moorhead and Morris so they can cover a continuous range of fields through the northwest and west-central areas of the state. Th scouts also assist with soybean pest scouting funded by the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council and soybean checkoff dollars.
Researchers will select a subset of all submitted fields such that we have a good representation across the region. Farmers will be informed if one of your fields has been selected. Scouts will visit only the selected fields this coming summer.
The anonymous data will be used to generate the weekly pest, and disease updates in cooperation with NDSU. If you provide an email at submission, we will make an effort to alert you to any pest issues found in your field.
To view past joint pest maps with U of M and NDSU, visit: https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/ag-topics/crop-production/diseases-insects-and-weeds/integrated-pest-management.