Not everyone considers a farm or ranch to be a business, but it definitely is, said Nicole Tonak, one of two new instructors at the South Dakota Center for Farm and Ranch Management.

The center offers one-on-one individualized instruction on accounting systems, production and financial recordkeeping and goal setting. Instructors can help manage cash flows, cost of production, crop and livestock budgets and break-even calculations, among other things.

“Our goal is to help these farmers become better managers,” Tonak said.

Tonak joined the faculty at the Center for Farm and Ranch Management in mid-April, after 15 years working with producers in different roles – as a bookkeeper for a local agronomy center, a service representative and farm market advisor for Cargill and as an advisor and broker with Farmers Business Network. Shortly after Tonak’s arrival, Keah Munsen became an instructor with the program.

Tonak is a name familiar at the center. Lori Tonak, Nicole’s sister-in-law, retired as an instructor a couple years ago. She now serves as a mentor for the two new faculty members. Blaine Carey is the third instructor and the program’s director.

The center is run through Mitchell Technical College, and college credits are available for those who enroll but it’s not intended for traditional students.

Farmers are paired with one instructor who visits them at their farm office, kitchen table or wherever they want to meet. They meet monthly, but instruction is available any time over the phone. Farm business and financial information are kept confidential.

It’s a year-long program, but Tonak said most people like to stay longer. Instructors help with balance sheets, cash flow and strategies for reducing risk. They help get statements ready for the banker at the end of the year and prepare for tax meetings.

“I think it’s important just to have that other person there helping you make those tough decisions, helping you walk through how to get through this season to next season,” Tonak said.

At the end of the year, the instructor runs an analysis on the whole farm and individual enterprises to help determine the success of a farmer’s annual goals and to help set new ones.

In addition to the overall farm and ranch management program, the center offers a special program for beginning farmers and ranchers with less than 10 years in business. It also includes training that’s required for certain Farm Service Agency lending programs.

Enrollment is open any time. Tuition is split into spring and fall semesters, and financial assistance is available.

For more information, contact Tonak at 605-995-7124 or nicole.tonak@mitchelltech.edu.