We finally caught that million dollar rain we were looking for!
My immediate area hasn’t caught a rain in over a month. Our last rain was July 4. This rain was anywhere between 1.5 and 4.5 inches. I heard of some higher amounts, but very localized.
Our crops were holding on quite well until last week. The corn really didn’t show any stress, but the soybeans were starting to look crispy. With the ears filling and the soybeans still putting on flowers, this was the time that the rain was really needed.
My wife and family just returned from Minneapolis. My wife has quite a bit of family in the Twin Cities, and they have a small reunion this time of year and go to a Twins game. I am not much a baseball fan, but it was really cool to see Joe Mauer get inducted in to the hall of fame.
We took two different routes on the way there and back, and saw a quite a bit of crops. Everything really surprised me. There were pockets here and there that looked really tough. Those were mostly in the far northeastern part of South Dakota, and these recent rains won’t help.
I drove out to my family’s place on the Missouri River about 10 days ago, and that is what really surprised me. They caught some really timely rains, and it looks as good there as it ever has. In all, everyone is very optimistic again.
Grant Rix, his brother Jarrett and dad Roger make up Rix Farms. They grow corn and soybeans in Brown and Day counties in addition to running a service shop, doing commercial trucking and commercial applications for the local cooperative.