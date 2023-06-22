This SDSU agricultural engineer is experimenting with interseeding in Union County in May 1971. Interseeding is a practice used on pastures or idle fields that yields a mixture of grasses and legumes that benefit livestock and wildlife.
People are also reading…
The photo comes courtesy of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum Sudlow Collection 2-4-19 (34502).
If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.
To submit a photo to the ag museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.