Being a seed analyst means being part artist, part investigator, with a lot of attention to detail. People who do well in the field are surprisingly not from an agriculture background, but are fascinated by life’s complexity, according to Montana State University (MSU) Seed Lab Manager Bridget Westfall.

“A lot of the people we hire have been people who were in fine arts,” she said. “Many of them were not from farming, but were fascinated by the pattern of a seed coat or could recognize a seed from the barbs around the edges. Those kids have fallen in love with agriculture, and what we do is just the beginning.”

Westfall has been the MSU Seed Lab Manager for over 30 years. The lab partners with the Montana Department of Agriculture to make sure seed sold in the state meets the claims on the label. Making sure seed produced and sold in Montana and other U.S. states has integrity is important not only to domestic farmers, but it has international implications, as well.

“We process 4,000 samples per year from all over the country, from Washington to Oregon, Montana, Utah and others,” Westfall said. “We ensure that this domestic seed is good to plant here, but in export areas, as well, like India or Pakistan.”

The need for seed testing came from past situations of buyers and sellers not always being upfront about their product.

“When seed production became separated from crop production about 300 years ago, our knowledge concerning seed morphology and physiology was limited,” an MSU Seed Lab publication noted. “For example, it was easy for an unscrupulous vendor to market alfalfa seed with sweet clover or other contaminants, or to evaluate germination just based on sprouting. These practices became so widespread and of such serious concern that laws were passed and seed testing procedures established.”

To test seeds, Westfall and her lab techs take samples of 25,000 seeds and separate the seed into four different categories: pure seed, inert matter, other crop seed and weed seed.

“We put the seeds on what we call a purity board and then with a pair of tweezers, separate out the seed sample,” Westfall said. “Depending on what we find, we can determine the amount of pure seed in a sample. If someone sent in wheat seed, for example, we will see if kochia or Russian thistle is a contaminant.”

Some seeds are harder to work with than others, she noted.

“Sweet clover in alfalfa is difficult to find because they are the same size seeds and roughly the same color,” she explained.

Analyzing a sample can take four hours or four days, depending on the type and size of seed.

The lab also has an herbarium with 5,000 samples of seed the lab can consult.

“If we get stumped and we can’t figure out the seed family, then we can go through all the vials to see what might match,” she said. “We also can send pics to the lab in Idaho or Wyoming for consultation.”

Other than the rare “unidentifiable” seed, the lab is developing a new challenge.

“We are running out of experts,” Westfall said. “It takes two years in seed inspection just to be qualified to take the test to be certified. But it’s hard to recruit people to this field and a lot of our lab techs go off to work where there is more money.”

Getting new employees for the lab is especially challenging in Bozeman, where the cost of living doesn’t currently match with the $18 an hour wage the lab offers, Westfall said.

“We need people who like doing tedious things,” she said. “The work here is not just the seed board, but we also do plant germinations and the lab setting is very positive. It’s perfect for people who love seeds and accuracy. What we do supports the industry and we could make or break them by finding or missing one noxious weed seed.”

For more information, visit https://plantsciences.montana.edu/seedlab/.