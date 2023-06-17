Although many young people are raised in agriculture, not everyone develops a passion for the lifestyle. For those that do, building their own business still requires the bravery and initiative required of all entrepreneurs.

Edgar, Mont., area cowgirl Kyelynn Coombe, 19, recently expanded her school and FFA project herd to over 130 animals. The purchase required Coombe to get a loan to grow her own unique herd offerings. The daughter of Kelli and Chris Coombe of Clarks Fork Angus and Simmental, Coombe was raised working on the family ranch.

Clarks Fork Angus and Simmental is focused on producing breeding stock for beef cattle producers, with the goal being to help their customers better their program, either by adding pounds or breeding better females.

“Our main mission is building sensibly-sized, functional, and profitable beef cows. Someone once said, ‘A good bull is a byproduct of a good cow.’ Functional cows are docile, hold their condition, and breed back year after year while raising a big calf. One of the biggest expenses for an operation is replacement costs. That is why longevity is important. Cows must have good structure and udders to last and be trouble-free.”

Making sure the cows are also hearty and self-sufficient is key for the Coombes.

“Profitable cows must have the performance to raise a heavy, healthy calf. Also, to be profitable, they must work for a living in their environment and require less labor and less input. Our cows not only survive, but most thrive in a dry and harsh environment,” the ranch noted. “Our registered cows are run alongside our commercial cows year-round. The cows range calve out on their own starting about mid-April.”

From this background, Coombe said she began building her own herd at an early age.

“I got my first calf when I was seven and I have tried to keep 10 or 14 in my herd since then,” she said. “I just bought 130 head this summer and am getting into Red Angus genetics, which is separate from my parents’ herd.”

A student at Northwest College in Powell, Wyo., Coombe is pursuing an ag business degree. While in high school, she won the state FFA Beef Proficiency award for her business recordkeeping skills.

She said the ability to take pride and ownership in her work is one of the things that continues to draw her to ranching.

“It is a very tough job, but you are consistently rewarded in small ways,” she said. “Seeing a stout calf instantly fills my heart with joy or hearing from a customer that their cows are doing amazing. When I work towards something and get to build it, that’s where I get the drive.”

When she finishes college, Coombe said she is hoping to continue to offer her own breeding stock, as well as using her business and people skills working for an ag company.

“I’m thinking with my degree, I’ll be able to work as a representative for a livestock nutrition company and continue to ranch,” she said. “Cattle can and will make money, but to increase my herd, it will be nice to have some extra income while I build.”

When she isn’t at school or working with her cattle, Coombe said she is also into “lots of horse stuff.”

“In school, I was heavy into 4-H and sports and lots of horse stuff. At college, I’ve had a job giving tours to prospective students, which I love. I love getting to talk to people,” she said.

Coombe said she is hopeful to see more young people in agriculture and wants to see more social media efforts focused on promoting the industry.

“I think we need to see more advocacy on social media. Being in ranching may look scary, but it really matters how you look at it,” she said. “You have to realize that your hard work may not be paid off right away, but if you chase your dream, it will come. If you can be open-minded, you can see how it will happen.”