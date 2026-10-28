INVERNESS, Mont. – And just like that, the 2026 production year is starting to draw to a close. By the middle of October, Hi-Line farmer Stine-Lise Decker and her father were happy to finally be able to park the combine for the year. They wrapped up their production year by harvesting safflower for the first time. The crop is somewhat novel to Montana, and its later harvesting window brings with it some risk, but Decker was happy with the way this year’s crop turned out once they finished harvesting it in early October.
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