Many seed companies in Montana offer WestBred wheat varieties because of the company’s reputation of breeding hard red winter wheat (HRWW) varieties that combine high yield with traits such as solid stems that farmers need to be successful.

With the nice moisture this year in many locations in Montana, Erik Fevold, Montana regional business representative for WestBred, is excited about the yield potential of the WestBred winter wheat varieties in their field plots, as well as the WestBred wheat that farmers are growing in their farm fields around the state this year.

Fevold has travelled to several field days around the Chester, Fort Benton, Conrad and Billings areas this summer, and he says all these locations have looked really good in terms of moisture.

“There might be even some dryland WestBred winter wheat fields that will be cracking over a hundred bushels per acre this year,” he said. “Farmers are pretty happy about their winter wheat this year. Many years, we have been really dry, so all the moisture we are getting is making the wheat look great. It sure is a welcome site for a lot of farmers here.”

Montana farmers are preparing to plant winter wheat for the 2024 season, and WestBred has two unique HRWW varieties growing in plots across the state for farmers to consider.

Those two varieties are WB4727, a variety that has been adapted for Montana with high yield potential and excellent standability, and WB4733CLP a new Clearfield Plus variety release, which also has a solid stem for improved wheat stem sawfly management.

WB4727

The variety WB4727, a replacement for Keldin, has excellent standability, strong straw strength, very good winter hardiness, test weight and protein content.

“WB4727 is going to be our Keldin replacement variety. It is a hollow-stemmed variety with some of the highest yield potential in the WestBred dryland line up,” Fevold said. “We have been trying to replace Keldin for a while now and I think this one is going to have the legs to do it.”

The variety has been demonstrated to yield better than Keldin, which adds to the bottom line for farmers. In 2022, Montana experienced drought, which affected the number of bushels WB4727 yielded over Keldin, yet it still bested Keldin in yield.

“WB4727 has shown good standability and yield, especially on the dryland market in Montana. Last year, the variety beat Keldin in yield, ranging anywhere from 10 bushels per acre all the way down to 1-2 bushels per acre better. That has got to be taken with caution because last year was a very, very dry year in the state,” he said.

So far in 2023, winter wheat looks very good in locations in the Montana winter wheat region, including WB4727.

“I know all the WB4727 yields are looking really stellar with all the rain we have had this year. So we will be interested to see how the yields come back this year,” he said. “But I’m pretty confident that we’re going to see WB4727 have a distinct yield advantage over Keldin.”

WB4733CLP

WB4733CLP is WestBred’s new release from last year. It is a Clearfield Plus variety with a sold stem for wheat stem sawfly tolerance. The solidness of the stem is similar to Warhorse winter wheat, which is the gold standard for stem solidness.

“The sawfly is definitely one of the top pests in Montana and one of the pests that growers create their crop plan around. It is a really big area of emphasis, not only for our breeding program, but also for Montana’s state breeding program and basically for anyone that is trying to sell wheat seed in Montana.”

WestBred has specialized sawfly locations all across the state where they evaluate new lines, such as WB4733CLP, for wheat stem sawfly tolerance.

“We actually took the initiative to split up some of our plots and actually make sawfly-specific plots where we plant our experimental varieties as well as some of our commercial varieties in those plots,” he said.

The sawfly larvae cut the stem and cause the stems to break in the wind and fall over in the field.

“We just let them stand as long as they will go to really show how much sawfly tolerance they have,” he said.

In 2022, and now in 2023, the wheat stem sawfly populations are high in the state.

“Last year was a pretty tough year for sawfly in Montana, and it looks like this year is shaping up to be another tough year. When I have been out checking some fields, you get it on the truck and when you look down, you count about five or six sawfly on your pant leg,” Fevold said.

In WestBred strip trials, WB4733CLP has been standing “very well” against the sawfly.

“There are a couple of different ways to combat sawfly, with solid stems being one of the options that I know a lot of growers out there prefer. The other option would be to swath your field and then harvest it,” he said.

WB4733CLP has been out yielding Warhorse by 5-10 bushels.

“One of the real advantages to having a solid stem is it is going to extend your harvest window by quite a bit, allowing the wheat to stand in the field longer without falling down,” Fevold said.

This is the first year that WestBred will have a certified seed supply of this variety.

A few WestBred associates that currently have field trials of WB4733CLP with some side-by-side production are showing the resilience and agronomic success of this variety.

With side-by-side production, if a field is 80 acres, 40 acres is seeded to one variety and the other 40 acres is planted to another variety.

“The side-by-side production trials are growing right now, so producers can see the variety growing in the fields compared to another variety,” he said.

Fevold has also seen WB4733CLP growing in WestBred’s 2023 strip trials, and it is looking excellent as a strong variety that has good leaves growing in clean plots.

“I have seen 4733 in our strip trials, and it is looking very good. It’s a very big leafy plant that is doing a really good job of capturing every ounce of sunlight it can,” he said. “It was one of the first varieties to basically fully close the canopy in our strip trial. It grows a lot of leaves and a lot of good leaves. The heads on it right now are looking good. Right now, we’re finishing off green fill, and it looks great.”

In addition to having a solid stem, the Clearfield system that WB4733CLP has cleans up fields well for farmers with use of the herbicide Beyond. The active ingredient in Beyond is going off-patent, which means the royalty price companies pay to use it will probably be less in the future.

“It has been fairly good for a lot of farmers across Montana. It’s also nice now that I believe the patent for imazamox, the active ingredient in Beyond, which is the herbicide that is sprayed over the top of WB4733CLP, is going off-patent,” he said. “So we no longer have to pay the royalty on Clearfield. The part that is interesting is the royalty rate of Clearfield varieties will come down to that of conventional varieties.”

Fevold explained that Clearfield varieties have “really good agronomics” just from a standpoint of yield, drought tolerance, sawfly tolerance and tough-acre adaptability.

“Because of that buck 50 royalty rate, Clearfields weren’t always utilized because you don’t need the Clearfield. Now you can look at Clearfield varieties, not because you need to use the Clearfield system, but because you can use the agronomics of the variety,” he said.

Out in the Montana fields, winter wheat is starting harvest at the end of July.

“Everything is looking good. I think a lot of people are going to be excited for harvest this year,” Fevold said.

For more on WestBred winter wheat or other WestBred products, see https://cloudprod.WestBred.com/en-us/products/full-product-catalog.html, or talk with your local seed company.