Out in the fields of some of the 27,000 farms in Montana, spring wheat glints a warm golden color in the afternoon August sun as producers plan for harvest. They are already researching which new varieties will be commercially available for them next spring from the Montana Ag Experiment Station.

With wheat being a $4.38 billion industry in the state, developing superior wheat varieties that address pests and issues such as acidity in soils is one of the main goals of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. They spend up to 70 percent of Montana farmers’ checkoff dollars for research on varietal development, genomics, wheat stem sawfly tolerance and quality labs.

Secondly, checkoff dollars will go to researching best agronomic practices such as crop rotation work, nutrient efficiencies, carbon studies and precision agriculture; and third, funds will go toward pest and disease research, along with best practices that boost yields on the farm.

At Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC), Jason Cook, MSU spring wheat breeder, explained to producers how their valuable checkoff dollars are the means to bring experimental lines to the forefront and develop new varieties that work on farms across the state.

“Most of the work is supported by you through the checkoff program and those funds are distributed via the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. What we’re presenting is how we’re using those checkout dollars and the lines that we are generating,” Cook said.

Cook said they have been expanding the number of locations across the state that they have been testing spring wheat lines.

“The more locations we have, we fill them and then we take the average of those locations. We feel that gives us a better idea how these varieties are performing, especially across environments because every year is different,” he said.

Drought over the past couple of years in many locations in Montana skewed some of the data, but it does allow farmers and researchers to see how lines perform in dry years.

“We’ve had quite a bit of drought the last two years across most locations, but we do have some locations that still experienced fairly good rainfall, so we get pretty good data from those,” Cook said.

Cook explained lines that show stability across environments are the type of lines they want to develop for the spring wheat program.

“We're looking for stability and how stable these lines are across these changing environments from year to year or even within a year,” he said.

In 2023, the first few weeks started out with good rainfall across most locations in Montana.

“As we’ve been traveling around, a lot of the wheat I’ve seen looked like it had a good start with the early-season rains that we had, but then we weren’t getting the showers that we would have liked to have had,” Cook said, adding he hoped the heat of summer would not affect the wheat and that farmers would receive timely rains.

After a stretch of hot weather hit the spring wheat, some sites, such as Sidney, received some nice, soaking rains in mid-July.

“It is going to be interesting to see how rains here in Sidney will help these different varieties finish off, and how it will help the varieties do that final stage of fill in the grain. We'll get some really good information on how those varieties perform under these type of weather conditions,” he said.

The wheat stem sawfly has continued to damage wheat across the state. It is a costly insect and it’s a big reason why the Wheat and Barley Committee donates checkoff dollars to research and solid-stem varieties to address it.

“From what I have been hearing, it sounds like sawfly is definitely becoming a bigger problem out in this area. I have heard Circle is one area where it seems to be becoming a pretty big problem,” he said.

Cook said they have some good sawfly cutting data, specifically from the Fort Benton and Havre areas. They are validating how well these varieties are doing or standing up to sawfly.

“But we know from experience that even though a variety seems to have a pretty high solid-stem score, they’re not always that resistant to sawfly,” he said.

That’s why the data about the spring wheat varieties is vital for producers in areas where sawfly outbreaks have been occurring – in particular, data from off-station sites.

“We’re trying our best to find locations where we're getting some pretty severe outbreaks, where sawflies are active, and where they’re actually cutting the varieties,” he said. “We will get that information from these plots and get it out to you so you will have a better idea how these varieties are performing under some pretty severe sawfly pressure.”

Dagmar is a hard red spring wheat released in 2019 that has been performing well overall in drought conditions as far as sawfly-tolerant varieties.

In 2022, averaged under several irrigated and one dryland condition, Dagmar had a 16.3 solid-stem rating on a 5-25 scale. The sawfly cutting at Fort Benton is 15 percent and at Havre it’s 2 percent.

“Since Dagmar has been released, we’ve been increasing seed production that has been delayed a little bit due to the drought that we have had over the last two years, but there was quite a bit of seed available this spring and it sounds like quite a few people are trying it out this year,” Cook said. “We have about 8 acres of foundation seed Dagmar just across the street on the other side at EARC. It looked beautiful, so you can go take a look at Dagmar.”

Dagmar has also had a solid test weight – averaging 60 pounds per bushel. Grain protein content is a percent higher than Vida, which is the number one variety growing in the state right now.

“If you look at the sawfly numbers on the data sheet on the 2022 data, you can see that the sawfly cutting numbers are pretty good considering the solid-stem score isn’t super high,” he said.

MT Carlson, experimental number MT 1939, which was released earlier this year, has been one of the highest yielding varieties over the past three years.

“It has done very well under these drought conditions. And so, what we’re hoping is this is a variety that could potentially replace Vida, which has been widely grown for its drought tolerance and high yield,” Cook said.

While MT Carlson’s stem-solidness is 18.3, and its sawfly resistance isn’t as strong as Dagmar, it is on par with Vida with moderate resistance to sawfly under most conditions. MT Carlson also has good test weight averaged over locations at 60.1 pounds per bushel, better standability than Vida, and good end-use quality.

“MT Carlson also has much better end-use quality, so that’s another reason we’re trying to get varieties out to replace Vida. We want to get varieties with better end-use qualities for our export customers,” he said.

MT Dutton, another new release this year, has been one of the top-yielding varieties grown in MAES variety trials over the past four years.

“MT Dutton has grain protein content that is roughly about a half-percent higher than Vida at 15 percent, but it doesn't have quite as good sawfly resistance. It is moderately susceptible to sawfly,” Cook said.

The new variety also brings an excellent disease package. Cook works with Frankie Crutcher, MSU plant pathologist at EARC, who runs lines through her nursery that is mist irrigated and inoculated with Fusarium head blight.

“Frankie is screening all of our lines and testing for scab resistance. We found that MT Dutton has pretty good scab resistance relative to other varieties released from our program. It is not quite as good as another variety we released called MT Sidney, which was released in 2020, but the yield is higher. It also does not get cut by sawfly as bad as MT Sidney does,” he said.

Both MT Dutton and MT Carlson have aluminum tolerance, which helps when wheat is planted in acidic soils.

“They do provide some protection from aluminum toxicity if you have problems with pH going down in your fields and that's counter to Dagmar, which is not tolerant to aluminum,” Cook said.

If producers notice patches in their fields where the plant health is not the best, Cook recommends checking to see what the pH level is in the top three inches of soil in those locations.

“If your pH is going down in those parts of the field, it may be releasing some aluminum ions, and MT Dutton and MT Carlson can provide some protection for that problem,” he said.

For more on the spring wheat program and Jason Cook, see https://plantsciences.montana.edu/breeding-research.html.