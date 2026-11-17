Editor’s note: Born in the sandhills of Nebraska in 1876, Bill Huntington cowboyed his way north to Montana – riding broncs, chasing cows, hauling freight with half-broke horses, entertaining audiences with his own Wild West shows, and filling a warbag full of colorful memories of a West long gone. Bill and his wife Ella eventually settled on a small piece of property on Indian Creek east of Billings, Mont. At the dinner table and during any other gathering Bill attended, he loved to tell stories from his past. In the early 1950s, when Bill was in his 70s, he was persuaded by his family to write those stories down. Bill died in 1969 at the age of 93.
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