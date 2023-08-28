Several universities have been offering classes and programs to support the role Spanish-speaking people play in agriculture.

Penn State University and the University of Nebraska offer classes where students can learn how to say agricultural words and phrases in Spanish.

Penn State professor Jaime Garcia Prudencio works as head of the ag college’s Spanish for Agriculture program. He says people in the ag industry had reached out asking for training in Spanish to help future managers communicate with workers who might primarily speak Spanish.

“We educate the managers of the future,” he says. “The industry would knock on our door, needing managers to be able to communicate with Spanish- speaking workers.”

He says communication is crucial for successful, safe agricultural operations.

“It is fundamental for a manager to be able to convey specific information about operating machinery or the area to apply pesticides,” he says.

The classes help students not just learn the basics of Spanish, but in particular how to talk about agricultural practices.

Prudencio says there are many Latinos in agriculture, both farm workers and those who own and operate their own farms.

Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences partners with the university’s World Languages and Cultures program to offer the Languages and Cultures for Professionals program. ISU ag school director of marketing and new student programs Andy Zehr says a lot ag students want to learn Spanish and other languages as well.

“Many CALS students demonstrate an interest in learning Spanish and applying it to a professional agricultural setting,” he says.

LCP combines language and cultural courses.

“Instead of focusing exclusively on Spanish fluency, students in CALS majors gain language competency along with a better understanding of the cultural context of many different parts of the Spanish-speaking world,” Zehr says.

This can range from studying about Spain and Latin America to learning about Iowa and Midwestern Latino culture.

Universities and Extension also recognize the impact of Spanish-speaking people in agriculture by establishing resources for Latinos themselves. Ramon Arancibia works as a University of Missouri Extension horticulture specialist based in Bates County. He helps organize classes for Spanish speakers in agriculture, focusing on growing for commercial production. He says the university recognized the need for these classes.

“There are groups of Spanish speakers in Missouri (agriculture),” Arancibia says. “They do practically everything.”

He says while many second- generation Hispanic immigrants prefer speaking English, many first-generation immigrants in agriculture are still most comfortable speaking Spanish.

The classes also help make people aware of what Extension resources are available.

In addition to working with the classes, Arancibia and others with MU work to make Extension publications available in Spanish.

“The university has a Spanish website where some publications are available in Spanish, and we are doing some translations,” he says.

Arancibia says it is rewarding to participate in these efforts.

“Being an immigrant, and being Spanish speaking, and being a part of this community, it is something we’re proud of,” he says.

Daily Headlines Daily Ag News and Market information from across the midwest. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Benjamin Herrold Follow Benjamin Herrold Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false