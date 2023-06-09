University of Missouri Extension ag economist Scott Brown says dairy producers have been dealing with profitability and demand challenges in 2023 so far.

“On the dairy front, it’s been sluggish on the first half of the year,” he says.

Brown says feed costs have remained high while milk costs have been relatively low. He says the Dairy Margin Protection program has been making payments.

In his career, Brown works with the Missouri legislature to help them understand the impacts of policy on agriculture, and he has testified in front of the U.S. Congress several times about dairy and ag issues. He also works with MU’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute to help provide ag economic projections and the impact of policy on the industry.

In the next federal Farm Bill, Brown expects more minor adjustments to federal dairy policy.

“I’d say we’re probably going to be talking about modification to the current program, not a wholesale program change,” he says.

As an economist, Brown has seen the changes in the dairy industry.

“I think we continue to see a move towards fewer and larger operations,” he says.

Brown says some smaller operations have thrived in recent years, usually with some ways to capture value-added revenue for their products.

Brown expects conditions to improve for dairy farmers in the next half of the year, assuming demand strengthens.

He says the amount of information about markets can be “overwhelming,” but he works to help producers sort through it all and make the most informed marketing decisions they can. Even if it’s not perfect and the outlook is always changing, Brown enjoys providing producers with information to make the best decisions possible.