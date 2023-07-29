Two of the key issues for farmers are conservation and research, and Clayton Light works with both of them in his role with the Missouri Soybean Association.

Growing up in Osage County, Missouri, he remembers helping his grandparents on their farm, where they raised cattle, and spending summers helping put up hay. He also took advantage of all the benefits land and the outdoors can offer.

“I’ve always enjoyed the outdoors,” Light says. “My family was always into camping and fishing and using the natural resources of Missouri.”

After working for the Missouri Department of Conservation, Light started work with the Missouri Soybean Association, now serving as the organization’s director of conservation agriculture and farm operations. He says conservation is a focus for farmers.

“I really enjoy having a lot of opportunities working with farmers, seeing their passion,” he says.

Light, 36, says the Missouri Soybean farmer board sees the benefits of conservation projects, and he has been happy to work on several in his time with the commodity group. He has worked on a biodiversity pilot project aimed at allowing farmers to sell biodiversity credits on the private market, and also helps farmers implement conservation projects such as edge of field buffer strips, cover crops and wildlife habitat.

Solving erosion issues also remains an ongoing project for Light and farmers.

He says farmers have a vested interest in taking care of their land and making sure it is enjoyable and profitable for the future.

“Their livelihood is on the land,” he says. “They have to be good stewards of the land to run a successful business. They have to make sure their fields are sustainable so their kids and grandkids can utilize them.”

Farmers have a natural tendency to try new things that might help them improve their land and the bottom line, he says.

“Farmers, they are always willing to try new technology (and practices),” Light says.

Conservation goals and farm productivity and profitability oftentimes go “hand in hand,” he says.

Light also works as manager of the Missouri Soybean Association’s Bay Farm Research Facility, working to make sure they best utilize the farm to conduct beneficial research projects.

“We want to make sure every acre has a purpose that will benefit soybean growers,” he says.

Light still enjoys being in the outdoors with family, living in rural Osage County with his wife, Cindy, and their two sons. He says his favorite part of his job is working with farmers to implement conservation practices and seeing the results of that investment paying off.