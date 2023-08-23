Feeder cattle futures prices drifted lower in mid-August, although University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says they have stayed in the same price window so far this summer.

“Feeder cattle futures contract prices have softened, which may be the leader for lower cash prices in local auctions,” he says. “Despite feeder cattle futures prices softening, they continue to trade in the same $10 per hundredweight range they have been in since the end of June.”

Griffith says it is unknown if prices can work back higher, but for now there is not a lot of support for that.

“The question now is if the market will trade lower than the established range or does it have the ability to make a run to even higher prices,” he says. “There is no way of knowing the answer, but the market sure seems to be finding little to no support for higher prices at this time. This would mean it is more likely for feeder cattle to stay in its current trading range or to soften.”

Looking at the market fundamentals can help provide an outlook, although it is not always that simple, Griffith says.

“There are certainly fundamental reasons in the market for feeder cattle prices to be strong, but it is also a possibility prices exceeded the level fundamental factors can support,” he says. “A good example of this was in 2014 and 2015 when prices ascended rapidly and then descended rapidly through 2016 and 2017. This commentary is not saying cattle prices should be higher, lower, or exactly where they are, but it is saying the market is expected to be efficient.”

Ultimately, supply and demand will be crucial. He says the right marketing approach can protect from the unknowns of those market forces.

“This simply means the market will adjust such that price is in line with supply and demand,” Griffith says. “Given that no one knows what prices will do with 100% certainty, it could be beneficial for some producers to establish a price floor on some or all of the cattle owned.”