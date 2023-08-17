For cupcakes:
2 C. granulated sugar
1/2 C. vegetable oil
4 large eggs
1 T. vanilla extract
1/2 C. sour cream
2 1/2 C. all-purpose flour
3 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1 1/4 C. milk (“I use whole.”)
1/2 C. crushed pineapple
Cream sugar, oil, eggs, vanilla and sour cream until light and fluffy. Sift together dry ingredients and alternate adding them with the milk to the sugar mixture. Once well combined, fold in the pineapple.
Scoop into sprayed cupcake papers and bake at 325° for 17-20 minutes.
For custard filling:
2-3 very ripe bananas
1 C. milk (“I used whole.”)
1 C. whipping cream
1/2 C. sugar
3 T. cornstarch
Dash of salt
3 egg yolks
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. banana flavoring
Place bananas, milk and cream in a saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat until hot, but not boiling. Mash bananas. In a separate dish, mix together sugar, cornstarch and salt. When milk mixture is almost boiling, add sugar mixture and mix well.
In a small dish, lightly beat egg yolks. Place a small amount (about 1/2 C.) of the milk mixture into the eggs. Mix together and add to saucepan.
Bring pudding to a boil, and boil for 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and add vanilla and banana flavoring. Place in large bowl, cover with plastic, and chill for an hour. Pipe into cooled cupcakes.
For frosting:
1 stick salted butter
8 oz. full fat cream cheese
1 T. salt
1/2 C. strawberry fruit spread
2 lbs. powdered sugar
2-3 T. heavy cream
Cream together butter, cream cheese, salt and fruit spread until light and fluffy. Gradually add in powdered sugar and cream until smooth. Add in cream until desired consistency.
To assemble, top filled cupcake with strawberry frosting, drizzle with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, sprinkles and nuts and, of course, a cherry on top.