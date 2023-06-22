EVEREST, Kan. — For Julie Jamvold, few thoughts of her childhood on the family farm don’t involve food. The sweet aromas coming from her own kitchen often take her back to summer afternoons in the hay field, cool fall evenings in a corn field and Sunday afternoons filled with family.
“Some of my earliest memories are taking meals to the field for Dad and the boys,” Jamvold says. “We farmed Mom’s parents’ place, and Grandma always had something going in the kitchen. Cooking was always a big part of what we did as a family.”
Preparing family meals was no small feat for her grandma, who cooked a Sunday dinner every week.
“My mom is the oldest of six, so my memories are of Sunday afternoons with 20 people or more, and all of us girls cooking for everyone. Mom still says, at every family meal, ‘Now you guys eat up, I don’t want to take any leftovers home,’” she says.
Now, with a family of her own, Jamvold continues to hone her skills, marrying flavors, crafting new recipes, and auditing family cookbooks, television, and the internet to create meals for the farmers who gather at her table.
“My husband’s family is Norwegian and both sides of my family originate in Germany. I have cookbooks from both sides and a lot of the recipes go back several generations. And, for me, reading the notes that have been added, like ‘Grandpa’s favorite sugar cookies,’ is special,” she says.
“I also learned a lot from the cooking shows I watched when the kids were little,” she laughs, adding, “My daughter, Clarissa, used to refer to Rachel Ray as ‘Rach.’”
Jamvold has taught local cooking classes and is known for sharing her recipes that travel well to potlucks or the field and fill the table on a tight budget. She’s also known for stretching a meal, last minute, to feed a few more who may gather at her table.
“Sometimes I start things and then find out 15 minutes before lunch that there’s going to be more (people). Sometimes that’s two, sometimes it’s five, sometimes it’s a lot more. I’ve learned not to stress about it,” she says. “Make a few more sides and it’ll all be good.”