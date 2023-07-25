People are also reading…
This week has started off strong with some much-needed rain, however, amounts were very scattered throughout the county — anywhere from 0.2 inches to 1.6 inches. This has had a great effect on the crops and the pastures. Everything has greened up, and for a lot of corn and beans in the area it was a well-timed rain. The forecast is also looking very strong for rain. Which can ease some stress for the farmers and ranchers. There is only so much we can control in agriculture, taking advantage of these little wins whenever producers can has the potential to lessen the effects of a bad year.