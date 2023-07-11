Jaclyn Wilson Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m another year older, and I would hope maybe someday another year wiser. The birthday weekend was an interesting one – a good combination of friends, family, ranch work and a little bit of fun.

Somehow, I got talked into a bike ride on Sunday, and in typical fashion decided to not half-donkey it. I went all out for the beginning of another year on this planet.

I haven’t been on a bicycle in probably five years at least. Growing up there was always a bike or two around. My brother and I would set up little obstacle courses in the yard with blocks and plywood from the shop on the cement pad that vehicles park on. The goal was usually to see how fast you could go around the obstacle course. I’m sure I always won, or at least said I did. Occasionally, there would be parental intervention if the ramps got a little too high or unsteady, but that was usually after minor bloodshed.

After grade school I don’t remember much being around for a bicycle, until a couple of years ago when I borrowed the bestie’s to build up some endurance for an obstacle course race the local hospital was putting on. It took only a couple of trips down the road in the sand to remember why I didn’t have one out at the ranch. The bike served its purpose. It even pulled my teammate down the highway to the finish line.

With the knee just not being much fun the last year, I’ve struggled with finding physical activity that doesn’t bore me to tears or send me into town the following week to have fluid drained off. Rowing has been a decent exercise, but it’s a struggle for me to get to our weight room and look at a blank wall while it’s so beautiful and so green outside. I’ve wanted to try a bicycle again but had not taken the time to investigate. I’m completely clueless, especially since bikes have changed so much since grade school.

I have a friend that is a pro triathlete. While hiking with in Colorado last Sunday, I mentioned that I would like to get back into great physical shape before the knee gets sliced and diced. I asked about bicycling. He thought it was a great idea and brought a bike out to the ranch for me to try. I made a couple of loops with it in the yard, rode a mile down to my house and back and decided “heck, yeah! Let’s go big or go home.”

So, the next morning we saddled up and headed to the highway with two bikes and a goal of making it to Alliance for a birthday brunch. I had the Boss Man on standby just in case I would need a ride home, which in my mind was a pretty good possibility. I remembered that last time I was on a bike I thought not only was it a poor idea, but my pelvic bones felt like someone had tried to tenderize them with a hammer.

We got the bikes unloaded and started on the trek. Surprisingly, with the excellent instructions I was receiving on form and how to correctly peddle and use the electronic shift, I actually felt like I was kicking butt. I had been getting instructions all morning on proper hydration and what to eat, and within a couple of hours we had made it to our restaurant destination. We enjoyed a great birthday brunch before hitting the pavement for the trek back to the ranch.

If someone would have told me that I would spend 4.5 hours on a bicycle for my birthday, I would have probably said a cuss word and then laughed at them. What was even more incredible was that I enjoyed it.

I was blown away the next morning when I woke up with no muscle soreness and felt better than I had in a while. I headed out to the swather later that day after being on horseback all morning. Unlike the Saturday before the bike trek, it took me a couple of hours as opposed to minutes before I felt the soreness caused by the rough hayfield.

We may have created a monster, though. As I headed into town on Monday evening to drop a vehicle off for a new windshield, I loaded the bicycle with me so the Boss Man could drop me off at the highway on the way home and I could ride the gravel back to the ranch. I guess we are never too old to get a new hobby. Whether this one sticks or not, it was still a stellar mindset for what I’m hopeful will be the best year yet.