I’m heading north as I write this after an interesting and entertaining trip to the Caribbean.

Last week I headed to Jamaica and the Denbigh Ag show. When I was in the Bahamas a while back at the West Indies Ag Conference, one of the doctors of agronomy that was present recommended that I attend Denbigh. There is such a need for producer education within countries of the Caribbean, but there are also trade opportunities. Consumers are clamoring for beef, and more importantly beef that tells a story.

The first full day in Jamaica, Dr. Santiago and I ventured out into the countryside west of Kingston. First on the agenda was a stop to look at some forage pastures. On the way, we received a phone call that the ground had been burned the night before by arsonists. This was a common theme that I picked up in conversations over the next couple of days. When I asked what was the biggest threat to livestock, the first answer was rustling – even though almost all producers attempt a hot iron brand.

Corruption is rampant. There’s a fine line between the government being able to help and the government causing more despair. An individual put it best when he said “everything the government touches dies.”

Fields upon fields that would be planted to sugar cane are sitting bare because the government has decided to turn them into low income housing for squatters that inhabit roadsides throughout the country. Land for housing that could take years to develop instead could be in full production if the fields would have remained in agriculture. Unfortunately, in order to have agriculture you have to have labor, and it’s tough to find laborers when so many are so dependent on government handouts. Why work, when you can just get free stuff?

No matter who you talk to, every conversation includes the word government. People are upset when the government doesn’t show up and just as upset if they do show up. A number of government funded projects are on standstill or “Caribbean time,” because team building is a long-lost concept. Almost every entity that I visited there had someone at the top that had implemented such poor employee morale that most employees couldn’t do the job that they were hired to do.

I spent two days at the Denbigh Ag Show. It was a combination of interesting and entertaining.

The first day was the beef show with three of the beef breeds that the country is known for: the Jamaican Red, Jamaican Black and the Brahman. It was an experience. There is no fitting, no show sticks, no ring man, no reasons and there is no organization whatsoever. All the cattle are brought to the livestock arena before the show starts and tied up. A handful are able to get under the trees, but for the most part they are in the heat and sun, and the real feel the day of the show was 107 degrees.

This was the first show since COVID, and a number of the top breeders did not bring stock but were in attendance. The show numbered around 40 animals over the three breeds, and had three judges per breed, including one international judge that was a regional representative for the American Angus Association. The total show took around four hours. I was tasked with getting photos of the champions of each breed, which proved to be a struggle. They not only had multiple champions, but no one really knew who they were.

It’s hard to change tradition sometimes, and sometimes a tiny change could really positively impact both producers and also those watching the show.

I spent time at Debigh talking to producers and veterinarians, which were very hospitable and willing to share some of their struggles.

There is such a need for producer education, but there are no programs that can offer what our Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) and Extension programs do.

Harvest occurs in facilities where cattle are harvested one day and goes to consumer hands the following. It’s an ongoing challenge to get vaccines, especially with supply chain issues. If you do have product for export, there is no organization like our U.S. Meat Export Federation to help get your product across country lines.

We sometimes gripe and moan about things in the U.S. like the department of agriculture, BQA, checkoffs and others, but we really need to experience other places in the world to realize it’s such a blessing that we have some of those programs that do help beef producers.