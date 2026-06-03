Memorial Day weekend Jennifer and I made our annual trip nearly around Kansas decorating family graves. I must admit that my family did not do this, but it is one of those traditions that I married into that I like. I am not sure why we did not decorate graves, but we did not.
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Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.