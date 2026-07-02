This Fourth of July celebrates our nation’s 250th birthday, the much-anticipated milestone of our experiment with a republic. I would say it has worked very well, admittedly it has worked better at different times and in different ways, but very few nations have survived as long as we have with virtually no change in their means of governing.
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Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.