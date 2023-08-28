Right this very minute down on the farm we are still hauling water to cows most every single day.

While July brought rains that were crop saving and pasture reviving, it wasn’t enough to restore any of the ponds or creeks. August rains were sporadic and few and far between, and the 100-degree days did nothing to help the situation.

It was looking like we had a possibility for a decent crop coming out of the spring with no rains. July moved us further down the road with the chance for a crop and some regrowth of the grass, but now we are losing the battle again. The last couple weeks have certainly taken a toll on the corn and soybeans.

Corn will be finishing up quite a bit earlier than normal (although I’m not sure what normal means anymore). The soybeans are turning brown, and Tom is checking into the possibility of cutting some of them and baling them so we get something we can use for feed for the cows. The crop itself doesn’t look promising, so we figure we need to have a plan to make the most of what we are going to get.

I have decided to quit complaining about where the crop or lack of crop is going to end up. We are blessed with good health, a roof over our heads, family that cares and enough food to eat, so we have what we need.

This summer has been rough for a few friends of mine. Cancer was found, a husband passed away and there were various surgeries and other health issues. We don’t know how many trips around the sun we will have, so we just must make the best of what we have. We have a good life and we have good people to share it with, some of the best friends and family anyone could ask for.

We (another term I use loosely) decided to make another addition to our family this year. We are excited to add a young man from Bremen, Germany, to our household for the school year. Jelle is going to be turning 17 in the next couple months and will be living with us until next June. This is a new experience for us. We have hosted visitors for short periods before but never for a whole school year. I’m sure it is going to be interesting to see our lives through his eyes.

We made it through the Lancaster County Fair this year. Christian had a good time with his pigs and will probably want to show pigs again next year. Pigs, according to Christian, are way easier to get ready for fair than sheep or cattle. Shearing sheep in July just is not his idea of a good time.

My next adventure will be to do a live cooking segment at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island for Common Ground with my good friends Kelly and Anita. Anita and I have been friends since college when we were in UNL 4-H together. So, if anybody wants to come cheer me on, I will be at the Nebraska State Fair Saturday, Sept. 2 at noon in the Raising Nebraska building making a chicken Greek salad, and Kelly will be making a cheesy ground beef casserole. There will be samples for all.

Harvest season is going to be starting early for a lot of folks, keep your eyes open for slow moving equipment and tractors turning into fields. We want everyone to stay safe.

Living the life I love.

Paula Peterson and her husband raise crops and cows near Waverly, Nebraska. She loves to share her love of agriculture with people from all walks of life, and she is active with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at pgpeterson86@gmail.com. Daily Headlines Daily Ag News and Market information from across the midwest. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Paula Peterson Midwest Messenger Columnist Follow Paula Peterson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false