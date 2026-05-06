Midwest Messenger writers received several awards at the Nebraska Press Women’s spring conference in Lincoln April 25, but no recognition was as high as the honor given to the late columnist and reporter Barb Bierman Batie, who died of cancer on Christmas Day last year.
Messenger columnist Barb Bierman Batie leaves a hole in several volunteer-lead organizations with her passing on Christmas Day.
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Raised in small town South Dakota, Janelle is enjoying her time as editor of Tri-State Neighbor and Midwest Messenger while raising kids, chickens and no till vegetables in central Sioux Falls. Reach her at janelle.atyeo@lee.net.